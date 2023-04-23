Bungoma launches sickle cell and hemophilia clinic

Bungoma County government has officially launched a new sickle cell disease (SCD) and haemophilia clinic after the Nation last week highlighted the plight of SCD patients.

According to Bungoma’s county executive committee member (CECM) for health and sanitation Andrew Wamalwa, who presided over the launching of the new clinic on behalf of Governor Kenneth Lusaka, disclosed how patients and caregivers grappling with the two diseases have been travelling to other counties in search of healthcare services they need.

“One of Governor Lusaka’s manifestos was to improve the health delivery in Bungoma that is why we are on the forefront to ensuring that such programs are started in Bungoma,” Dr Wamalwa said.

Dr Wamalwa used the opportunity to sensitize locals about the two diseases and called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for early screening of haemophilia and SCD.

“Research contacted in Bungoma by a group of experts showed that Western and Nyanza regions are having high numbers of sickle cell patients, that is why, together with the national government, we partnered to start this centre,” he said.

Champions living with the disease called for assistance and the provision of medicine and necessary medical equipment to contain the disease.

“I was born with haemophilia but it was only discovered when I turned 24. Living with this disease is not easy and the cost of treating it is just too high as one needs Sh3,500 twice a week, I urge the government to step in and enrol patients like us on the national hospital insurance fund (NHIF) programme,” said Ben Maoga, a 34-year-old haemophilia warrior.

Hemophilia is a mostly-inherited genetic disorder that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding.

According to Africa CDC, haemophilia occurs in about one of every 5,000 male births and affects people from all racial and ethnic groups.

Dr Dickens Lubanga, a paediatrician at Bungoma County Referral Hospital who is in charge of the sickle cell unit explained that the disease has been largely neglected in the community.

“Blood oozes from various parts of the body, we know there are many children who are affected, but we only have three who admitted are admitted in our facility because people have not been coming for early screening while others hide and confine children suffering from hemophilia at home,” he said.

He urged those with signs and symptoms like gums bleeding and swelling in the knee joints to go get checked.

“This is a disease we can control while it is it its early stages. If we want to help control the many numbers of sickle cell patients in both Western and Nyanza then we need to embrace screening before marrying or intermarrying,” he said.

According to Dr Lubanga, SCD occurs when a child inherits a bad gene from both parents.

The pediatrician added that when one inherits a defect gene from one parent, they appear healthy but remain carriers of the disease.