Bungoma gets Sh1bn grant to improve urban infrastructure

Bungoma’s ambitious drive to decongest its capital and expand critical infrastructure projects is entering the final phase with the British government giving the county a Sh1 billion grant.

The grant was presented by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Julius Court.

With the grant, the county will now upgrade the Bungoma town market, expand critical infrastructure and improve social amenities in order to support growing urbanisation in Bungoma Municipality.

In 2019, Bungoma was among 12 municipalities that received Sh1 billion grant over a three-year period from the UK under a programme dubbed Sustainable Urban Economic Development (Sued).

The grant came following a winning proposal on the county’s demonstrated desire to improve its urban infrastructure as part of its plans to attract critical investments, open up farms to markets and kick-start high potential value chain projects.

Fast growing municipalities

Managed through the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), Sued is a £70 million five-year programme that will support up to 12 fast growing municipalities in Kenya to plan their urbanisation in a better manner, improve links with larger markets that were previously inaccessible and prepare for climate-resilient and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the event that officially kicked off the process to upgrade urban spaces in the municipality, Mr Court said besides expanding infrastructure, the funding will also make Bungoma Municipality climate smart.

As a beneficiary, Bungoma Municipality will receive expert advice in urban planning, training on urban management, investment promotions as well as cashing on the Sh1 billion seed capital to fund infrastructure development and value chain projects.

Decongest Bungoma town

From the proposal, part of the grant will go towards decongesting Bungoma town and easing movement within the central business district.

“Today marks the beginning of the making of Bungoma City," said Governor Wycliffe Wangamati when he received the British envoy.

"With the funding, we will build a state-of-the-art market cum bus park in Bungoma,” Governor Wangamati added.

He said the grant will help boost infrastructure and train personnel on the best practices in urban management as Bungoma town plans to seek a city status.

Huge boost

The grant is a huge boost to Bungoma’s aggressive push for urbanisation.

In a letter to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, Governor Wangamati had earlier requested for the delineation of boundaries of four urban centres in the county including expanding Bungoma Municipality to cover Musikoma, Kabula, Tuuti Marakaru, Bukembe West, Sang'alo West, South Bukusu and West Bukusu. Currently, Bungoma Municipality only covers Township and Khalaba wards.

“With our municipalities covering more wards, we shall be in position to allocate part of these grants to improve infrastructure in satellite wards and help open farms directly to markets,” he said.