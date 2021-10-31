Bungoma first to benefit from a Sh700m fund to fight GBV

Bungoma will be the first in an initial three counties to benefit from a Sh700 million grant meant to address and fight gender-based violence (GBV). The other two counties are Kilifi and Samburu.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi during launch of the Kenya-Finland Bilateral Programme on Gender-Based Violence, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati had demonstrated commitment to ending GBV in his County.

The three-year programme aims at strengthening prevention and response to gender-based violence in Kenya and underscores the mutual areas of priority between the governments of Kenya and Finland.

Prof Kobia thanked Governor Wangamati for his dynamic leadership, commitment and development focus that she said continues to attract partners from across the world.

Governor Wangamati committed his administration in supporting the inter-governmental framework of gender, international partners and civil society organisations in securing "our young girls, women, the elderly and the vulnerable members of our society".

“My government commits to ending gender-based violence by putting up structures, mechanisms, programmes and partnership mechanisms in reducing gender-based violence in the county," the governor said.