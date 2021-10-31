Bungoma first to benefit from a Sh700m fund to fight GBV

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati speaks to journalists during launch of the Kenya-Finland Bilateral Programme on Gender-Based Violence. Bungoma will be the first among three counties to benefit from a Sh700 million fund which is meant to fight GBV.

Photo credit: Courtesy
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Bungoma will be the first in an initial three counties to benefit from a Sh700 million grant meant to address and fight gender-based violence (GBV). The other two counties are Kilifi and Samburu.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.