Bungoma family cries for justice after son murdered at home

A family in Bungoma County has called for investigations into the killing of their son, who was attacked by unknown people a week ago at Uwanja Ndege in Bungoma town.

The deceased was identified as Joel Watta Wakhungu, a 24-year-old who hailed from Sunrise village and worked at a credit firm in Bungoma Town.

Watta’s body was found in a pool of blood in his house.

Ms Eunice Makokha, a property owner, said one of her tenants told her of the murder so she informed her husband, who visited the scene.

“My husband found Watta’s body in a pool of blood and his household goods and other personal effects strewn all over the place,” said Ms Makokha.

Watta’s mother, Nancy Wakungu, said she learnt of her son’s death on social media.

Ms Wakungu said the killers stole her son’s phones, TV and a laptop.

“My son had four SIM Cards, three for personal use and one for office operations,” she said.

She added: “I’m really saddened about the untimely death of my son. I had invested so much in his education and when he completed his university education, I was so happy. He has gone too soon.”

Ms Wakhungu said police should arrest suspects for the sake of justice for her son.

She appealed to Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and MPs John Makali (Kabduyi) and John Chikati (Tongaren) to help the family raise money for Watta’s funeral.

The incident was reported to Bungoma Police Station and the body taken to the Bungoma County Hospital mortuary.