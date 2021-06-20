Bungoma boy called to girls’ school to join Kibabii High

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha speaks during the 43rd graduation ceremony at the Njoro Campus on June 18, 2021. 


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has taken the blame for the Form One students selection 'mess' that saw a boy from Bungoma County placed in a girls' school.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nandi's Karebe Gold Mine asks police to probe attacks

  2. Police kill 2 machete-wielding gangsters in Mombasa

  3. Bodaboda rider, mother and child killed in Homa Bay accident

  4. Isiolo bandit attack: Leaders demand action

  5. Bungoma boy called to girls’ school to join Kibabii High

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.