Bungoma boy called to girls’ school to join Kibabii High

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has taken the blame for the Form One students selection 'mess' that saw a boy from Bungoma County placed in a girls' school.

Spencer Wangila from Bungoma County received a calling letter from Naromoru Girls Secondary School in Nyeri County. This threw the family into confusion, fearing their son might miss admission in his preferred secondary school.

Wangila, who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations at Misikhu Primary School and scored 370 marks, had not chosen Naromoru Girls Secondary School being a girls' school.

However, speaking during the 43rd graduation ceremony at Egerton University on Friday, Prof Magoha assured the family that the mess has been fixed.

"As Cabinet secretary in charge of Education docket, I take full responsibility for the mix-up which happened due to coding error. I assure the public and parents of the concerned boy that the issue has been fixed," said Prof Magoha.

Spencer Wangila speaks to the media at their home in Bunjosi village Webuye West Constituency. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

"It was unfortunate that the boy was placed in a girls' school and I'm happy the mistake has been corrected," said Prof Magoha.

He added: "The boy has now been placed to Kibabii High School."

Form One students will begin reporting to their respective secondary schools on August 2. Wangila's first choice secondary school was Kimilili Boys High School in Bungoma County.

Prof Magoha said that his ministry is always ready to resolve such issues in good time.

"Should such admission mix-ups arise, do not create a lot of heat about them, let us know in good time and they will be corrected very quickly at the local level.

"Wangila's family got the first shock after the boy’s result slip indicated his gender as female.

In the recent past, parents have also lamented poor placement of their students to secondary school they did not choose. However, Prof Magoha told parents calling for reviews in Form One placements to be content with the ministry’s placement process.

"All schools in Kenya are good and this craze for some schools must stop as the slots in the preferred schools are fewer," he said."

We cannot accommodate about100,000 children in 5,000 slots in top schools, so stop making noise and encourage your children. It is not the school that will make the child pass exams but their zeal and zest," added Magoha.