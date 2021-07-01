Bungoma activists demand police action over spate of violence

Bungoma human rights activists have blamed the police and County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti for not taking action against perpetrators of recent violent incidents within the county.

Led by John Khaoya, the activists have also faulted county police commander Dr Musyoki Mutungi for failure to arraign in court Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati two weeks after he was accused of issuing death threats to a journalist.

Both Governor Wangamati and the complainant have since recorded statements at Bungoma Police station.

Mr Khaoya said they have similarly recorded statements regarding escalation of violence in funerals within the county.

“We lodged our complaints at the County Commissioner’s office and even recorded statements with the police but to date nobody has been taken to court. Why is the county government not taking any action on the matter?” posed Khaoya.

Royal Media Service journalist, Jimmy Simiyu, was allegedly threatened by Governor Wangamati on phone for covering an incident in which Lwandanyi MCA Tony Barasa claims he was assaulted for stating that he would back the candidature of Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka for Bungoma governorship in 2022.

Bungoma politician Zachariah Barasa addressing mourners during a funeral in Kabula ward, Bumula constituency on June 26, 2021 before rowdy youths temporarily disrupted the ceremony. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

The activists also cited an incident last weekend when several people were injured in Bumula Sub County during a scuffle involving youths allied to an MCA and the bodyguard of an aspirant for Bungoma Gubernatorial seat.

Two weeks ago, County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti promised to arrest and prosecute trouble makers at funerals.

The latest such incident happened last Saturday during a funeral in Kabula ward, Bumula constituency which was attended by the top leadership of Ford Kenya, including Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, former Bumula MP Bifwoli Wakoli among other county and local leaders.

The funeral ceremony was disrupted for more than hour as a group of armed youths clashed with the supporters of area MCA Vitalis Nyongesa and Bungoma businessman and politician Zachariah Barasa.

Police fired live bullets in the air to restore order. Addressing the mourners after calm was restored, Wetang’ula chided the perpetrators for being disrespectful of the deceased, his family and the mourners.

“We have seen such ugly incidents in Kimilili, Kibabii and elsewhere which are being perpetrated by senior county government officials. Today we want to warn them to stop it and we are also calling on Bungoma County Commissioner to move with speed and arrest these people,” he said.