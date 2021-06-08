Assistant chief escapes lynching after caught in lodging with minor

Police say the suspect will be brought to court after a probe is concluded. 

Photo credit: File
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

An assistant chief in Cheptais, Bungoma County narrowly escaped lynching by irate members of the public after he was caught in bed with a Form Two student.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Homa Bay closes health office after 5 staff contract Covid-19

  2. Fight for clerk's office threatens to divide Nairobi assembly

  3. Case of patient's death during medic's party to go before Senate

  4. Drama as Bungoma assistant chief escapes lynching

  5. 3 MCAs injured in another day of chaos at Kisii assembly

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.