Assistant chief escapes lynching after caught in lodging with minor

An assistant chief in Cheptais, Bungoma County narrowly escaped lynching by irate members of the public after he was caught in bed with a Form Two student.

Sasur Sub-Location Assistant Chief James Kabunjey was on Monday evening caught with a Form Two student at Toroso Secondary School at Kikwetu Lodging in Cheptais town.

Members of the public were alerted by the lodging's owner after he suspected his client's companion was a student.

Police from Cheptais Police Station arrived just in time to save the culprit from a public lynching.

The assistant chief and the student were rushed to Cheptais Sub-County hospital for examination.

Confirming the arrest of the administrator, Mt Elgon Sub-County police commander Stephen Muoni said a probe had began.

"Once we are done, we shall arraign the suspect in court," he said.

“I want to warn members of the public who are preying on our young school-going girls that their days are numbered and we shall arrest them and jail them,” the police boss added.

Cheptais Sub-County children's officer Henry Bigoro said that they have picked up the matter and will ensure justice prevails.

"We have had the culprit arrested and medical reports have been done and have showed that there was penetration," he said.

Mr Bigoro said that he was only waiting for the minor's birth certificate to ascertain her age.

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Mt Elgon chapter Chairperson Eunice Chepchumba, who is also the Director of Dynamic Rights Care Centre, condemned the incident and promised to follow it to the end.

She stated that it was saddening that cases of minors being defiled by assistant chiefs, police officers, teachers, boda boda riders, politicians and relatives in Bungoma have been on the rise.

“We can’t sit down and watch leaders ruining the future of innocent girls...The administrator will serve as an example. We will not condone teenage sex. Give girls space to access education not to be used as sex tools,” she said.