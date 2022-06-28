ODM’s Aggrey Namisi ready to step into Alfred Sambu's shoes in Webuye East

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Bungoma East branch secretary general Mr Aggrey Namisi Murumba has said he is ready to succeed the oldest serving lawmaker from western region Mr Alfred Sambu of Webuye East in the August General Election.

The 85-year-old Sambu, who is serving his third term, will not defend his seat in the forthcoming polls.

The lawmaker has not been seen in public for some time now having taken a low profile in both local and national politics.

Mr Sambu is the only MP out of the nine current seating legislators from Bungoma County who will not be defending his seat.

Meanwhile, the race to replace him has picked up pace with several seasoned politicians eyeing the seat.

Apart from Namisi others in contention for seat include former Bungoma county director of special programmes Carol Buyela, Ndivisi Ward MCA Martin Wanyonyi Pepela, businessman Noah Chiuli, Dr Wanjala Iyaya, Jacob Chelongo and Ainea Muyundo.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Nation in Webuye town, Mr Namisi, who is perceived as one of the frontrunners in the race, said Webuye East has lagged behind in development since independence, especially in the education sector with the constituency having no single technical training institute.

Mr Namisi has pledged to ensure that no needy student in the constituency is denied education for lack of finances.

“I will sort the thorny issue of bursary allocation once and for all by ensuring all needy students get the support they require to access education,” Mr Namisi said.

Mr Namisi further pledged to create employment opportunities for the youth and also build social halls in all the three wards of Ndivisi, Maraka and Mihuu.

“Nowadays, most of the jobs are found online. The social halls will have internet connection so that young people in the constituency can have an easy way of doing online research and seeking job opportunities,” he said.