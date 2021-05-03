ACK bishop asks legislators to hasten Martha Koome's approval

Bishop George Mechumo Wafula

Bishop George Mechumo Wafula.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Among the political leaders who are against the submission of Justice Koome’s name is Lugari MP Ayub Savula.
  • Five other MPs and three senators also said that they will raise the issue when Koome appears before the House committee. 

An Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) bishop in Bungoma County has criticised political leaders who have opposed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s submission of Justice Martha Koome's name to Parliament for vetting and approval for the position of Chief Justice.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.