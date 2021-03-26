1,637 students graduate virtually at Kibabii University

A total of 1,637 students on Friday graduated at Kibabii University in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma County.

The university's fifth graduation ceremony was held virtually as a way of observing Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking during the ceremony Principal Secretary, State Department for University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi challenged the graduands to use the quality training they have acquired to positively impact to society and the country.

A section of Kibabii University's leadership during the institution's fifth graduation ceremony. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

“You have been trained and equipped with the necessary knowledge, skills and character to face the new world and offer solutions to challenges bedeviling the society,” he said.

Nabukwesi also emphasised the need for putting together infrastructural facilities to support e-learning, automate administrative functions, enhance research and innovation in food security and entrepreneurship.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac Ipara Odeo said that the institution is committed to continuous production of all-rounded graduates for absorption into the job market.

Quality education

“Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, we are here today to celebrate with you our graduands on this great milestone. It is a testimony that we are on the right trajectory as a University in fulfilling our core mandate of producing graduates who are ready for the job market,” he said.

He stated that Kibabii University endeavours to give students quality education through the most rigorous curriculum and favourable facilities and conditions.

“We have opened our doors to foreign students who feel inspired by the quality of our programs. As we anticipate to attract more to join us we want to reaffirm out commitment to upholding quality teaching and learning as well as research and innovation,” said Odeo.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati congratulated the graduands for their academic milestone.

He lauded the national government for putting up such an academic facility which is the biggest in Western Kenya to help offer training to area residents.

He said the county government has donated more than 100 acres of land to the university for expansion and is willing to offer more if the need arises.