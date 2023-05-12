'Yesu wa Tongaren' to undergo mental health evaluation

A court in Bungoma on Friday locked up the leader of New Jerusalem Church for four more days.

Eliud Wekesa, alias Yesu wa Tongaren, will undergo a mental health evaluation, the court ruled.

The court also allowed police to search his home.

Mr Wekesa is accused of running a religious cult in Tongaren, purporting to be Jesus Christ, teaching radical ideologies to his followers, some of whom are minor, as well as practising and promoting money laundering.

The police asked the court to allow them to detain Mr Wekesa for seven days for further investigations and interrogation.

Elijah Macharia, the Bungoma County director of criminal investigations, said they wanted more time to take the accused for a psychiatric assessment to ascertain his mental status.

Mr Macharia, in a sworn affidavit, claimed the accused refused to undergo the checks.

The police further requested the court to grant them a search warrant for Mr Wekesa’s house and place of worship.

They also argued that he would interfere with witnesses if released from their custody.

Mr Wekesa's lawyer Wamalwa Simiyu objected to the request to detain his client, faulting the police for arresting and arraigning him without conducting proper investigations.

"My client has been running his church with the full knowledge of the police, who have not had issues with him. The police are supposed to arrest someone if they have enough evidence to arrest him. It is becoming a bad culture … police are arresting people without any evidence only to ask for more time from the court to solicit evidence," said Mr Simiyu.