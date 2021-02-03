 Lugulu Girls parents protest six students’ expulsion

Some parents have protested the expulsion of six Form Four students at Lugulu Girls in Webuye West over indiscipline.

The students were dismissed last week for allegedly inciting others to participate in an illegal demonstration last year.

Mr Sibalile Natembeya, whose daughter is among those expelled, claimed the students were victimised.

“My daughter protested because a colleague, who is her cousin, had been raped and the matter is yet to be resolved,” said Mr Natembeya.

He appealed to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to intervene. The students held demonstrations in December to protest the defilement of their colleague. T

he victim is said to have been defiled while taking a bath before going for the morning preps. She was rescued by a fellow student, with the defiler managing to flee.

The suspect, a teacher at the school, is yet to be arrested.

School principal Dinah Cheruiyot said the decision to dismiss the students was arrived at following investigations by the board of management.