BREAKING NEWS: Senate upholds Governor Mike Sonko's impeachment : 27 Yes, 16 No , 2 Absatain

The Senate has voted to remove Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from office after finding him guilty of the four charges which were tabled before it by Members of Nairobi County Assembly.

The ward representatives had accused the governor of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct, crimes under the national law.





The House convicted the governor of all the four charges levelled against him by the MCAs, essentially removing him from office.

With the vote, city residents are headed to the poll to elect another governor as Mr Sonko did not have a deputy.