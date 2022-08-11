Yegon secures Bomet East MP seat after three attempts, beats Nick Salat

Some 15 years after his first stab at the Bomet East parliamentary seat, politician-businessman Richard Yegon has finally made a breakthrough.

Mr Yegon, who contested the seat under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), was announced winner on Wednesday night by the electoral agency.

He garnered 35,431 votes in a constituency that has 63,640 registered voters, said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Mark Lempaka.

Mr Yegon beat Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat, who garnered 13,425, and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) candidate John Kipkoech Kalya, who received 987 in the three-horse race.

“It has been quite a journey attempting to secure a party ticket to run for the parliamentary seat in vain. God has been good to me this time around and voters in Bomet East have been faithful,” said Mr Yegon after being declared winner.

Mr Yegon, a senior manager with Ethiopian Airlines, succeeds outgoing MP Beatrice Kones, who has announced her retirement from politics after serving for two broken terms – 2008 to 2013 and 2017 to 2022.

“I plan to hit the ground running once I am sworn in by addressing the needs of the people who overwhelmingly voted for me. I will serve those who voted for me equally as those who supported my opponents,” Mr Yegon said.

He said it is important for politicians and leaders to accommodate divergent opinions.

“It is democracy that has carried the day in Bomet East and we are going to walk the journey together. To my opponents, you have been worthy competitors and I appeal to you that we put the competition behind us, unite and address the issues affecting the people of this great constituency,” Mr Yegon said.

His priority, he said, will be to address infrastructure challenges, with most of the roads in a deplorable condition.

“In my small way, I have gravelled several kilometres of roads and ensured they are compacted using my own resources after securing the UDA party ticket, in response to appeals from voters in the constituency,” Mr Yegon told the Nation.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat who lost the Bomet East parliamentary seat after garnering 13,425 votes, in this photo taken on July, 13, 2022 Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

He said he will also help improve schools with a focus on setting up centres of excellence of the kind the Ministry of Education established.

“It is important for us as a people to conduct public participation meetings, identify and agree on the schools we want to build, equip and ensure they have enough facilities to accommodate our learners. It would not be strategic for us to spread resources too thin on the ground,” Mr Yegon said.

He was thrust into the public limelight earlier this year after being captured on two separate videos that went viral. In one, he was seen kneeling before voters at his rallies as he asked them to vote for him.

The other captured him lamenting to residents in his backyard in Kipyosit village, Kembu ward, that if they did not vote for him in this year’s election, he might die.

Two years ago, he was shown in another viral video when he uprooted an acre of tea bushes to protest poor prices offered to farmers by the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

Mr Salat, a former area MP, was seeking to recapture his former seat, after twice failing to win the Bomet senator seat on a Kanu ticket.

In the Senate race, he lost to Prof Wilfred Lessan of the now defunct United Republican Party (URP) in the 2013 General Election and to outgoing Senator Christopher Langat (Jubilee) in 2017.

But Mr Salat climbed down in the 2022 elections to contest the Bomet East parliamentary seat, which he held between 2002 and 2007, having beaten former Cabinet minister, the late Kipkalya Kones.

“I am grateful for the votes cast in my favour by residents of Bomet East constituency. My competitors had a huge political war chest, but I managed to reach out to residents who, despite the challenges we faced and stiff opposition, stood with me,” Dr Kalya said.

Residents of the upper part of Kembu ward expressed joy that the seat, which had been dominated by those from the lower zone since independence, was won by Mr Yegon.

“The upper zone has been sidelined in development, with infrastructure currently at its worst. Former MPs, the late Isaac Salat and Kipkalya Kones, Mr Nick Salat, Mrs Beatrice Kones and Mr Benard Bett, were all from the lower zone and sidelined the upper zone in development,” said Mr Wilson Sigei, a resident of Tegat location.

Ms Emily Kosilei, a woman leader from Kipkurion village, called on the MP-elect to ensure that the issues affecting the people are addressed urgently.

While the other four constituencies – Chepalungu, Bomet Central, Sotik and Konoin – have their fair share of tarmac roads, Bomet East has less than two kilometres of such roads.