Uproar ahead of Raila tour of Bomet on Sunday

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders in Bomet County have raised concern over allegedly being sidelined in the planning of a tour of the region by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga who is the ODM party leader will take his campaigns to the region on Sunday for the first time since the 2017 General Election.

The former Prime Minister is expected to attend a Sunday church service at Ndanai in Sotik constituency and later hold a political rally in the area.

Led by Mr John Kirui-the Bomet Central constituency chairman, Mr Moses Langat (Chepalungu), Mr Moses Cheluget and Ms Nancy Kirui – woman leader said there was need for the organisers to involve grassroots leaders during Mr Odinga’s tour.

“The fact that some political leaders from outside the county are organising the campaign rallies in total disregard of local leaders and Azimio county coordinators, is a matter that must be addressed,” said Mr Langat.

Mr Langat said at a press conference in Bomet town on Friday that the move would affect grassroots campaigns for Mr Odinga, as the ODM party leadership in the region felt belittled.

“We have over the years stood with ODM and Mr Odinga, backed him for the presidency, but in this year’s election, there seems to be a feeling by some people that we should not play a central role, yet they do not understand the dynamics of local politics,” said Mr Kirui.

Iron out the issue

They said they would demand for an audience with Azimio leadership to iron out the issue, without which they would not take part in the campaigns moving forward.

“This is a replica of a case where one has worked so much to produce from a farm, only for someone else that had no contribution to the investment to arrive and take proceeds from the harvest,” said Ms Kirui.

Mr Cheluget said Mr Odinga enjoyed support from the majority of the South Rift residents who were silently following the political scenario and should be treated carefully.

“We are talking here of a zone where the majority of the voters are regarded as being in the Kenya Kwanza coalition. We have initiated measures to ensure we turn around the tide in favour of Azimio ahead of the General Election,” said Mr Cheluget.

Mr Odinga has been seen in the past as having neglected Bomet and Kericho counties in his campaign strategy, yet favouring the neighbouring Narok, Nakuru, Nyamira and Kisii counties.

Deputy President William Ruto who is the UDA Presidential flag bearer and his running mate Mr Rigathi Gachagua have repeatedly toured the region to rally voters behind their candidature in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former Knut Secretary General Mr Wilson Sossion is the only ODM nominated Member of Parliament from the South Rift region.