Two South Rift MPs bow out of politics in unprecedented move

Whereas politicians are known to cling to power until they are unceremoniously bundled out by voters through the ballot or die in office, two legislators in the South Rift region have chosen to take the less charted route of voluntarily bowing out of active elective politics.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui and his Bomet East counterpart Beatrice Kones are preparing to quit after the August 9 General Election as they did not seek re-election.

Six candidates cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are campaigning to succeed the two MPs in their respective constituencies, with Bomet East having 63,640 registered voters and Bomet Central 71,409, per the agency’s updated records.

Mr Tonui has served two consecutive terms since 2012, while Mrs Kones has served two broken terms, from 2008-2012 and 2017-2022.

“From the onset, I wanted to serve my people for two terms, an honour which they gave me and I have chosen to voluntarily exit the stage and pave the way for others to take charge of development in the area,” said Mr Tonui in a recent interview.

The former high school principal and assistant treasurer of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) announced that he would be campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring after serving for two terms.

Dr Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate under the Kenya Kwanza coalition, is considered a front-runner for the presidency along with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

Mr Tonui said he was proud of his development track record and expressed hope that his successor would follow that trajectory so that residents could benefit.

“Roads infrastructure, expansion of classrooms, construction of new learning and accommodation facilities in schools, purchase of buses for the learning institutions, construction and equipping of technical and vocational training institutions and transparency in allocation of bursaries for needy students are some of the key highlights of my term in office,” he said.

He added: “I am grateful for the trust the people of Bomet Central have in me, and I will continue to serve them to the last day in office. I will be available for consultation after my term comes to a close.”

Mrs Kones was thrust into elective leadership after the death of her husband, the former Roads minister Kipkalya Kones, in a plane crash on June 10, 2008 in Kojonga, Narok County.

Former home affairs assistant minister and Sotik MP Lornah Chepkemoi Laboso, police officer Keneth Bett and pilot Christopher Maria Schnerr perished alongside Mr Kones in the crash.

Mrs Kones served one term and was defeated by political greenhorn Benard Bett, who was at the helm between 2012 and 2017, before Mrs Kones made a comeback.

“I have taken the decision to retire from active politics after serving two terms. I will concentrate on my family business and the church as I seek to spend more time with my grandchildren. I will occasionally be available for consultation on local matters,” said Mrs Kones, a former education officer.

In Bomet Central, those who have lined up to succeed Mr Tonui are Mr Richard Kilel (UDA), Mr Collins Ngetich (Chama Cha Mashinani) and Mr Evans Kiprotich Kirui (independent).

Mr Kirui, a 30-year-old civil engineer, said youths need to take charge of their destiny by picking one of their own as MP of the region so as to address the myriad of issues affecting them.

“I have a nine-point development agenda focusing on roads and electricity expansion, creating ICT hubs, education, sports, equity in bursary allocation, boda boda riders’ training, empowerment of youths, women and people living with disabilities, and security,” said Mr Kirui.

Mr Kilel said a conducive environment for investors needs to be created to tap opportunities available in the region so as to create jobs.

“I am urging voters in Bomet Central to elect me as the second MP of the region so that we can take development together to the next level. I will seek first to complete the pending development projects before initiating new ones so that people can get value for their money,” said Mr Kilel.

Mr Ngetich said he would expand existing primary and secondary schools, equip them with modern learning facilities, open up rural roads and create markets for farm produce with a focus on value addition.

Mr Richard Yegon (UDA), Dr Sigilai (CCM) and Mr Nick Salat (Kanu) are in the race to succeed Mrs Kones in Bomet East, in what is proving to be a tough duel.

Mr Yegon, who won the UDA primaries after failing to clinch a ticket in the previous 15 years, said roads would be his main focus in the area that he said had lagged behind in development for decades, even with senior politicians in charge.

“Infrastructural development will be a key plank of my leadership. With my own resources, I have gravelled some of the roads and made them motorable in the interim, following an outcry from residents over neglect by the government and the leadership,” said Mr Yegon.

Mr Salat is seeking a comeback, having served one term from 2002 to 2007.

“My development track record in Bomet East is known and I will pick up from where I left, complete the pending projects and initiate new ones that would benefit the people,” said Mr Salat, who climbed down from the Bomet Senate contest, which he has lost twice.

Dr Sigilai said past leaders were to blame for poor development in the constituency that has less than five kilometres of tarmac roads, impassable rural roads, poor standards of education and lack of drugs in health facilities.

“Bomet East has been led by senior politicians, yet they have nothing to show for the years they have been in office. We must change the narrative of engaging in political rhetoric at the national level and focus on development in the constituency,” said Dr Sigilai.