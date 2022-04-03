Three-year-old boy burnt to death in Bomet as he slept

A three-year-old boy was burnt to death as he slept in his parents’ house in Bomet County on Saturday evening.

Two other children, aged seven and two, however, escaped death in the inferno that broke out around 4pm at Chepkesui village on the outskirts of Bomet town.

The two children rushed out of the house when the fire broke out, but the victim, who was asleep, was unlucky as he could not escape to safety.

A gas cylinder later exploded in the kitchen following the fire outbreak, making rescue operations difficult.

Initial investigations indicated that the children were playing with a match box when the window curtains caught fire.

The children, whose parents were away, were attempting to light a gas cooker.

"The fire spread out very fast and the child could not be saved by those who responded to their distress calls," said Chepalungu Sub County Police Commander Nelson Masai.

Bomet County Disaster Management Officer Stanley Mutai said by the time the fire fighting engine and the Kenya Red Cross personnel arrived, the fierce inferno had consumed the house.