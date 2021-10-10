Three killed, 12 injured in Bomet road accidents

Three people died in separate road accidents in Bomet County on Sunday morning.

Police say 12 passengers are admitted to Kaplong and Tenwek hospitals after sustaining multiple injuries.

In the first incident, a tractor and a 14-seater matatu collided at Waigeri area near Sachangwan trading centre on the Bomet-Kaplong highway at around 4am.

The tractor driver is said to have died on the spot while his loader succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Tenwek Mission Hospital according to Bomet Central Police Commander Musa Imamai.

Twelve passengers, who were in the matatu heading to Nairobi from Kisii, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital by good Samaritans.

Mr Imamai said 11of the passengers in the matatu were rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital with multiple fractures while one of them was taken to St. Clare's Kaplong Hospital.

Among those rushed to hospital was the matatu driver who sustained fractures on both legs. Other passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were treated for bruises and shock before being discharged.

Bodies of the victims were moved to Tenwek Mission Hospital mortuary according to police.

Wreckage of both the matatu and the tractor were towed to Bomet Police Station.

"A tractor is allowed to travel at night only if it has lights and licences," said Mr Imamai when asked why the tractor was allowed on the road in the morning. It was not clear if the tractor was roadworthy.

In the second accident, a boda boda rider died on the spot after being knocked down by a matatu at Mumberes area near Soymet trading centre on the Bomet-Kaplong road in Sotik constituency.

In the 9.30am accident, the rider is said to have joined the highway at high speed before his bike collided with an oncoming matatu, killing him on the spot.

The matatu operated by the Galaxy Company was heading to Kisii from Nairobi according to Sotik Sub County Police commander Francis Nganga.

As a result of the accident, area residents blocked the road leading to a traffic snarl up for about an hour before the police arrived and cleared the road.