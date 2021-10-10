Three killed, 12 injured in Bomet road accidents

Police officers clear the road at Waigeri on the Bomet-Kaplong-Kisii highway where a boda boda rider died on the spot after being knocked down by a 14-seater matatu on Sunday morning

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Three people died in separate road accidents in Bomet County on Sunday morning.

