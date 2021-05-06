Tenwek Hospital suspends medical services to teachers over Sh45m bill

Tenwek Hospital

Tenwek  Hospital in Bomet County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Tenwek Hospital has suspended medical services to teachers covered by AON Minet insurance company over Sh45 million bill.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Five killed in Mariakani road crash

  2. Project to save rare antelope launched in Isiolo

  3. Meru farmers sue KDF over 17,000 acres of land

  4. Makueni court burns bhang worth Sh76m

  5. Outrage as Tanzania arrests Kenyan fishermen

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.