Students storm out of school over alleged mistreatment

A total of 310 girls at a secondary school in Bomet stormed out of school and walked for more than 20 kilometres at night to the sub-county headquarters offices protesting alleged mistreatment by the institution’s administration.

The students, from Mogor Girls' Secondary School in Chepalungu constituency, walked to Sigor divisional headquarters on Sunday night to seek audience with senior education officers and present their grievances.

The students are reported to have left their dormitories at 1am, ripped open a fence and headed to the county headquarters.

At one point, the girls got tired of walking at night and stopped next to the Oreyet Secondary School's main gate for a rest before they continued with their journey at dawn.

They accused the school principal of being high-handed and complained of being served little and non-nutritious food. They told education officials that they had raised the grievances with the principal but their complaints had not been addressed.

Mr Johnson Mogusu, the Chepalungu sub-county director of education, and Mr Nelson Masai, the sub-county police commander, and other government officers held a meeting with the students and took note of their grievances.

Five buses belonging to schools in the sub-county were then used to transport the students back to school on Monday.

A police Toyota Land Cruiser escorted the students back to school after they were bought snacks and drinks to quench their thirst.

The students created quite a spectacle as they trekked to the sub-county headquarters with motorists forced to pave way for the girls who were armed with stones. The girls braved the night chilly weather and walked along the main highway despite the risks and dangers lurking in the darkness.

Repeated attempts to get a comment from the County Director of Education Indiatsi Mabale were unsuccessful. All of our calls went unanswered.

"It is by sheer luck that the girls were not molested or injured as they walked at night to the sub-county headquarters. This issue has to be addressed as a matter of urgency as it is about the safety of our children," said Mrs Beatrice Kirui, a parent.

Kabungut, Kimulot and Chebunyo boys secondary schools and Mengit Mixed Day and Boarding Secondary School in Bomet County have been affected by fire incidents in the last two weeks, in which dormitories were destroyed.

Mr Mabale has convened a meeting of members of the County Education Board to discuss the issue on Friday.

According to a letter dispatched to the board members on Monday, Mr Mabale, who is the secretary of the board, indicated that the County Director of Education, the County Director of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the County Executive of Committee (CEC) member in charge of Education are expected to table reports.

Issues to be discussed by the board include school unrest, 2021 academic calendar, and registration of learning institutions.