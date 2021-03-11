Students storm out of school to protest over 'absentee' teachers

Students at Manyatta Secondary School in Bomet county have protested alleged failure of their teachers to attend classes.

On Thursday, the students boycotted classes, stormed out of the school and marched to the county headquarters to present their grievances to senior education and security officers.

An attempt by the police to break the protest and return the students to school was resisted by the learners who walked for seven kilometres to meet with the County Director of Education Mabale Ndiatsi.

“Teachers have absconded duty and arrive at school at around midday leaving us to study on our own. We have not been given an audience by the school management to present our issues,” the students said.

The about 200 student said six of the teachers employed by the Board of Management have resigned for alleged failure by the board to pay them their dues.

Learners' grievances

“We were sent home in January for school fees and we were only admitted after clearing the arrears, yet teachers are claiming not to have been paid salaries. How was the money received spent?” the students wondered.

The learners also claimed that there is a shortage of text books in the school located in Kapsimotwo, Bomet Central constituency.

The students also alleged that money from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) had not been accounted for and attempts by parents to get a breakdown of the expenditure has been futile.

“We heard the students had grievances and we have come to meet them. We have learnt that there are BOM teachers who had not been attending classes over issues of salary payment,” said Zaid Mwamzungu, the Deputy County Commissioner in charge of Bomet Central sub county.

Books to be availed

He said it was an issue that the sub county education committee had discussed with the Board of Management in an impromptu meeting following the protest and would be addressed.

“We have assured the students that text books will be availed to the school and we have dispatched a team to the institution to verify some of the issues,” Mr Mwamzungu said.

He said it had become clear that principals and their deputies are not addressing issues raised by the students before getting out of hand.

Earlier, Mr Mwanzungu and education officers attempted to bar the media from covering the protest outside the county education offices.