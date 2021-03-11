Students storm out of school to protest over 'absentee' teachers

Students of Manyatta Secondary School

Students of Manyatta Secondary School in Bomet county when they stormed out of the school to protest over absenteeism by teachers, lack of text books and mismanagement of school funds.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • And attempt by the police to break the protest and return the students to school was resisted by the learners.
  • Student said six teachers employed by the school's Board of Management have resigned over delayed salaries.

Students at Manyatta Secondary School in Bomet county have protested alleged failure of their teachers to attend classes.

