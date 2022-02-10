Seven line up to succeed Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui

The race to succeed Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui, one of two legislators from the Rift Valley region who have quit active politics, is gaining momentum, with seven candidates throwing their hats into the ring.

Mr Tonui, alongside his Bomet East counterpart Beatrice Kones, announced his departure from elective politics after serving two terms, taking many constituents by surprise.

Announcing last weekend that he would not seek re-election, Mr Tonui said the two terms he has served were enough to push through his development agenda.

“I have served two terms and delivered on my promises. Even as I campaigned in the last General Election, I made it clear I will serve them only in the current term and exit the stage. It is a promise I have kept,” said Mr Tonui.

Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir, Nairobi County Lands ex-executive Charles Kerich, teacher Ms Agnes Ruto, Mr Richard Kilel, a former senior procurement officer at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra), businessman Mr Evans Kiprotich Kirui, Mr Patrick Kiprotich Bii and Mr Collins Ngetich are gearing up to succeed Mr Tonui in the August 9 General Election.

Trailblazer

Ms Korir is regarded as one of the trailblazers in women’s leadership in the South Rift region, rising from a councillor, a member of the county assembly and now the woman representative.

She made history as the first woman deputy mayor and then mayor of Bomet, and the first deputy Speaker of the county assembly (the only woman to have held the position so far) in the region.

“I am confident that voters in Bomet Central will back me for the parliamentary seat. I am looking forward to being the first woman to hold the position in the constituency purely based on my development track record in the last 15 years,” said Ms Korir in an interview with the Nation.

Ms Korir, a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto, like five of her competitors, is seeking the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket and is regarded as a front-runner for the position.

“If elected as the next MP, I will ensure that all projects initiated by my predecessor are completed before we move on to new ones, for the benefit of the people in the respective areas. Voters have to get value for their money and the only way to ensure that is done is to complete all existing projects,” she said.

Infrastructure development

For his part, Mr Kilel, who is taking a stab at the position for the second time in a row, is rooting for infrastructure development to create an enabling environment for investors to start cottage industries and add value to fresh farm produce.

“Because Bomet Central is an agriculturally endowed zone, I intend to focus on strengthening the cooperative sector so that farmers can add value to milk, potatoes and other horticultural produce with a view to creating employment opportunities and creating wealth among the people,” said Mr Kilel.

Brokers have exploited farmers in the region for decades, in what Mr Kilel said needs to be broken by providing direct market linkages for the fresh produce from the region that has adequate rainfall all year round.

Former journalist

Mr Kerich, a former journalist, says he will use his experience and connections to mobilise resources from the national and county governments, donors and private-sector players to address issues relating to poverty and unemployment.

“I will ensure that every health centre has uninterrupted electricity, lobby for the establishment of more technical and vocational education training (centres) to observe post-secondary school leavers not joining university and set up internet hubs in every location to provide places where young people can pursue online opportunities,” Mr Kerich says in his manifesto.

Ms Ruto and Mr Kirui are focusing on improving the welfare of young people and women as drivers of economic development and scaling up infrastructure development in the region.

Mr Ngetich is the only one who has declared his interest in the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party ticket in the constituency, considered a political hotspot in Bomet County.

“I am appealing to voters to rally behind my candidature so I can steer the constituency to greater development heights with a good foundation having been set by Mr Tonui as the first legislator,” said Mr Ngetich.

Over-relying on tea

Mr Bii says the region, though endowed agriculturally, was lagging in development with residents over-relying on tea production as a commercial cash crop.

“We need to encourage residents to adopt modern farming practices so as to reap more profits from their enterprises and create employment opportunities. We must unlock the region’s potential in development,” he said.

The candidates are focusing on the primaries to be rolled out by the various political parties ahead of the General Election.