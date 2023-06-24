Senior Bomet County official loses Sh400,000 in car break-in

A senior Bomet County official has lost Sh400,000 in a mysterious car break-in.

It is not yet clear why the officer was carrying such a huge amount of cash on Friday and where it came from.

The officer also lost a laptop and documents after his vehicle was allegedly broken into at the county treasury offices.

According to a police report, the man drove into the offices, parked his vehicle with others in the car park and got out to go about his business.

Shortly after returning to the vehicle, he noticed that a leather bag containing the money was missing.

A bag containing a laptop computer, its charger and personal documents was also missing from the back seat where it had been placed.

Upon investigation, the officer found that the vehicle had been broken into and the items stolen by unknown persons in broad daylight in a supposedly secure car park.

"A security guard at the office, when questioned, said he had seen three people get out of a Toyota saloon car parked next to the Subaru, open it and take the documents," a police report said.

Initial police reports indicate that the getaway car with the occupants sped along the Bomet-Kaplong highway towards Sotik.

The registration number of the vehicle has since been circulated by the police.

It was not clear how the gangsters knew that the officer had kept the money in the car before carrying out the break-in and subsequent theft, which shocked county staff.

However, the movement of cash in the county treasury at the end of each financial year is a common occurrence in Bomet.

The 31st of June is the traditional end of the financial year in Kenya, when huge payments, withdrawals and transfers are made by government departments to avoid returning the money to the National Treasury.

Contractors and suppliers usually clog up the county treasury in pursuit of payment, which is also known to provide a windfall window for accounting officers who receive kickbacks from businessmen.