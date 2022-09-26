Senator Pringei's widow nominated to Bomet County Assembly

When her name was published in the Kenya Gazette as one of the nominees to the Bomet County Assembly, many people did not know her link to the late nominated senator Victor Prengei.

But when Catherine Chepngetich stepped forward to take her oath of office on Wednesday afternoon from assembly Clerk Isaac Kitur, whispers and knowing glances were shared by journalists, invited guests and family members in the public gallery.

It then dawned on others that she was the widow of Prengei, who died in a road crash in Nakuru on August 16, 2021.

Prengei was the vice-chairperson of the Senate Energy Committee and a member of the Powers and Privileges, and Devolution and Inter-Governmental Relations committees.

“I am happy to have been picked by my party as a nominated MCA so I can contribute to the socio-political and economic development for the benefit of the people,” she said after being sworn in.

Though she was branded as an outsider who voted at Neswuit in Njoro, Nakuru County, she claims to have been born in Bomet East constituency and so is a member of the local community.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated 12 MCAs, while Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) has one nominee in the assembly.

The UDA-nominated MCAs are Ms Chepngetich, Caroline Chelangat, Evaline Chelangat Mibei, Olivia Cherono Koskei, Caren Cherono, Naomi Chemutai, Evaline Chebet Sang, Monicah Chepngetich Manyey, Victor Rop, Vincent Mutai, Lily Cherotich, and Felody Chepkirui. They are joined by CCM’s Emily Chepkemoi Cheruiyot.

Critics have argued that Ms Chepngetich is from Nakuru and not Bomet and as such locals have been disadvantaged in the slots.

“It is unfortunate that one slot which ideally belonged to the locals has been filled by a candidate from a neighbouring county. We have no issue with the nominee as a person, but the UDA party has shortchanged us,” said Mr Samwel Keter, a former nominated MCA.

Mr Keter who applied for nomination to represent people with disabilities (PWDs) but was listed under the gender top-up category, protested the move, saying the party had failed to heed repeated appeals to correct the anomaly.

He initially toyed with the idea of moving to court to compel UDA to correct the mistake but did not follow through, as he seems to have resigned to fate with the nominees having been sworn into office.

“It is unfortunate that some of us were removed from the nomination slots despite having been in the original list that was published by UDA. It is a very heartbreaking experience,” said Ms Janeth Chepkirui, whose name was removed from the final gazette list.

Nominations of MCAs have kicked off a storm in 21 counties, with slots for PWDs the most affected, as they were left out while non-disabled people were picked.

In neighbouring Kericho, PWDs have protested and moved to court to compel UDA to rectify the mistake, with local leaders led by Senate Majority Leader Aron Cheruiyot and Governor Erick Mutai blaming the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the anomaly.

“UDA forwarded six names under the youth and PWDs category to the IEBC for nomination. But when the final list was published, it dawned on us that the commission had omitted the PWDs from those who were picked,” Mr Cheruiyot said.

Dr Mutai said he had agreed with Senator Cheruiyot to ensure that the two who lost – Mr Benjamin Koech and Ms Beatrice Langat – will be assisted to secure government jobs.

Some of the nominated MCAs in Kericho are Koskey Kipng’etich Vincent representing the youth, Opile Noela Omollo (minority), Issack Matkeir (marginalised), and Mercy Njeri Gikonyo (marginalised).

The others are Chepkirui Edinah Tonui, Beatrice Chepkemoi, Korir Fancy Chepkorir, Langat Chepkoech Winny, Chelangat Monica, Chebwogen Evaline, Bavina Chepkirui, Bett Gladys Sang, Chepng’eno Jesca, Langat Irine Chebet, Sirma Lily Chepkemoi, and Chepngeno Gabriela

In Narok, Senator Ledama Ole Kina has protested against the Jubilee party’s nomination of a former MCA in Nakuru to the county assembly.

Her name is Catherine Chepkirui Kering, a former nominated MCA in Nakuru who served as a minority whip.

“This is the biggest cone game ever. Jubilee party, are you guys shooting up crack cocaine or what? How can you nominate a Nakuru MCA to serve the people of Narok?” Mr Ledama wrote on Twitter on September 14.

“This is not only ridiculous but an insult to the people of Narok county”.