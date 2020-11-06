School receives seven-months supply of sanitary towels

Pupils at a school in Bomet county where a girl on her menstrual period committed suicide last year after being shamed in class have received sanitary towels to last them seven months.

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Foundation, in conjunction with Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP), delivered the supply to pupils of Kabiangek Primary School in Konoin Sub County.

The Ministry of Education had earlier given the school a total of 252 sanitary towels to be distributed to girls who have reached puberty.

“There is no shame in menstruation and it is important for teachers, parents and pupils to support girls during puberty, especially when they experience periods break for the first time,” said Ms Betty Mutungi, a representative from KTDA Foundation.

Sanitary towels

“A girl should not drop out of school for lack of sanitary towels and we should no longer witness incidents where they are shamed when periods break. Menstruation is a life cycle process which should be handled with dignity,” Ms Mutungi said.

The pack has reusable sanitary pads, a face towel, a face mask, soap, underpants, tooth brush, toothpaste, a mirror and a torch among other items.

Ms Evalyne Akinyi, an assistant manager at Boito KTDA, called on corporate institutions to donate sanitary packs to girls in schools in the region to supplement a program rolled out by the government targeting children in the learning institutions.

On September 6, 2019, a class six pupil at the school - Janeth Vicky Cheppngeno - committed suicide after she was allegedly shamed in class over her menstrual period.

Investigation by the Ministry of Education however absolved a female teacher who had been accused of shaming the girl.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has since transferred the teacher to another school in the region.