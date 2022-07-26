School closed over sexual molestation claims

A primary school in Konoin constituency, Bomet County, where a teacher was arrested over allegations of sexually molesting three boys has been closed temporarily.

The school was closed on Monday evening on the directives of administrators and education officers, who visited the school for an assessment following the weekend incident.

Mosoriot Academy in Mogogosiek ward was thrust to the limelight after the teacher was arrested following complaints from parents and pupils about alleged sexual assault.

Ms Dolphine Okondo, the Konoin Deputy County Commissioner, Mr Daniel Kasoo, the Konoin sub county director of education, Mr Vincent Maswa, the Sub County quality assurance officer, Mr John Sigei, the Curriculum Support officer (CSO) Ms Irine Chepkwony, the Sub County Children’s Officer local chiefs and their assistants toured the school on Monday.

The school was closed after deliberations with its administrations.

The visiting officers assessed infrastructure at the school and found that boarding facilities and the general environment were not conducive for learners.

“The school was closed until Wednesday and no boarding will be allowed until the school complies with the (boarding) requirements” Ms Okondo said in a short statement.

Pupils luggage on a motorcycle so as to leave, following the closure of their school after a teacher was arrested over sexual assault Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Parents who had jammed the school picked up their children after being addressed by the government officers on the issues raised.

There were reportedly fears that parents and locals might harm teachers and damage the school.

Konoin sub-county Police Commander Tom Achiya earlier confirmed the arrest of the teacher, who is expected to be charged with molesting three boys aged 11, 12 and 13.

Mr Achiya said the boys were treated at Litein AIC Hospital and discharged. They then recorded their statements with the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Though the teacher had his own room, he was said to have slept in the dormitory with the boys.

It was feared that more learners had sexually assaulted by the teacher but the incidents were not reported.

Parents claimed that a similar complaint had been raised against another senior teacher at the school but the matter was hushed up.