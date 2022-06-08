Sh503m power projects rolled out in South Rift

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is implementing 78 energy projects at a cost of Sh503 million in Kajiado, Narok and Bomet counties in the South Rift.

In the five constituencies in Bomet county – Chepalungu, Bomet Central, Bomet East, Konoin and Sotik – the corporation is undertaking 24 projects worth Sh163.6 million, targeted to benefit 1,816 residents.

The County has separately been collaborating with REREC under the shilling for a shilling programme and has so far undertaken rural electrification projects worth approximately Sh96.5 million under the partnership.

The shilling for a shilling, also known as the Matching Fund Programme, is a collaboration framework between the Corporation and County governments and Constituencies, where the different institutions contribute a certain amount of money, and the Corporation matches the funds up to a maximum of Sh5 million per county/constituency.

“The county government of Bomet has partnered with REREC since 2013 to implement electrification projects with the devolved government unit remitting Sh47, 911,267 while the corporation has matched it with the same amount,” said Dr Rose Mkalama, the General Manager in charge of information communication and education.

She made the remarks at Chebunyo trading centre in Bomet County during a medical camp sponsored by REREC, which was also attended by County Executive Committee (CEC) member in charge of health and medical services Dr Joseph Sitonk. Out of a total of 24 projects in the region, 11 have been commissioned while 13 are in various stages of implementation, according to Dr Mkalama

The corporation is also implementing 30 projects in Narok County at a cost of Sh264.4 million in this financial year. Of these, six have been commissioned while 24 are in various stages of completion. The projects are being undertaken in six constituencies – Kilgoris, Emurua Dikirr, Narok East, Narok South, Narok West, and Narok North.

In Kajiado County REREC is implementing 24 projects at a cost of Sh75 million with seven of them having been commissioned while 17 are in various stages of construction. The construction is being undertaken in five constituencies: Kajiado East, Kajiado North, Kajiado West, Kajiado South and Kajiado Central.