Rural electrification firm rolls out Sh469.8m project in South Rift

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is implementing 78 energy projects at a cost of Sh 469.8 million in three counties in the South Rift region.

The corporation is undertaking projects worth Sh 196 million in five constituencies in Bomet County namely Chepalungu, Bomet Central, Bomet East, Konoin and Sotik.

“The county government of Bomet has partnered with REREC since 2013 in to implement electrification projects with the devolved government unit remitting Sh 47,911,267 while the corporation has matched it with the same amount,” Dr Rose Mkalama, the corporation's General Manager in charge of information communication and education said.

Dr Mkalama further revealed that REREC has funded projects in the county to the tune of Sh 696,224.24 million.

She made the remarks at Chebunyo trading centre in Bomet county during a medical camp sponsored by REREC, which was also attended by County Executive Committee (CEC) member in charge of health and medical services Dr Joseph Sitonik.

According to Dr Mkalama, Out of a total of 24 projects in the region, 11 have been commissioned while 13 are in various stages of implementation.

The corporation is also implementing 30 projects in Narok County at a cost of Sh 225.8 million, six having been commissioned and 24 in various stages of completion. The projects are being undertaken Kilgoris, Emmurua Dikir, Narok East, Narok South, Narok West and Narok North constituencies.

In Kajiado County, REREC is implementing 24 projects at a cost of Sh 75 million with seven of them having been commissioned while 17 are in various stages of construction. The projects are being undertaken in five constituencies – Kajiado East, Kajiado North, Kajiado West, Kajiado South and Kajiado Central.

The Jubilee administration has been expanding the rural electrification programmes across the 47 counties in what is expected to create more employment opportunities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto have repeatedly stated that the roll out of Last Mile connectivity has spurred economic growth in rural areas with a ripple effect on the economy.

The programmes has seen public institutions connected with electricity, leading to the extension of the same to homes which have since independence lacked energy supply.