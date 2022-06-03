Raila-Karua campaign billboard ruined in Bomet

A billboard campaign poster for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua has been torn apart, a day after it was erected.

It was found in tatters on Friday morning but it was not clear by press time whether it was vandalism by hooligans or the result of strong winds at night.

But other campaign posters, including those of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates bearing a photo of Deputy President William Ruto, the party’s presidential flag-bearer, remained intact.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) campaign posters erected in Bomet town remained intact in this photo taken on June, 3, 2022, Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Mr Joseph Ngeno the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s coordinator in Bomet County, Mr Michael Ngeno, the ODM candidate for the Chepalungu parliamentary seat, and Ms Irene Amayo, the party’s Nyangores ward rep hopeful, called on the police to investigate the matter.

“It is important that the police investigate the circumstances under which the poster was torn only a few hours after it was erected. If it is a case of political intolerance, then action should be taken against the culprits,” said Mr Joseph Ngeno.

He said the sign had been vandalised as the other posters in the town had not been touched.

“It is important for our people to embrace democracy and allow politicians to compete on marketing their policies to the voters without any fear of intimidation or violence being meted out on them,” he said.

Mr Michael Ngeno called on supporters of presidential, Senate and MP candidates to conduct their campaigns in peace ahead of the August 9 elections.

“ODM candidates for the various seats in Bomet County are looking forward to a peaceful, violence-free campaign window ahead of the elections,” he said.

“We commit to compete based on issues devoid of intimidation or name calling.”

Ms Hellen Taplelei, the Wiper Democratic Alliance party candidate for the Bomet woman representative seat, and Ms Jesca Cherono Langat, an independent eyeing the same seat, have also called for political tolerance during campaigns.

Azimio coalition Presidential contender Raila Odinga and his running mate Ms Martha Karua campaign billboard torn in Bomet town a day after it was installed along the Bomet-Kaplong highway as seen in this photo taken on June, 3, 2022. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

“We should allow all the candidates, in the spirit of democracy, to conduct their campaigns in an environment that is free. Our people have lately shown a lot of political maturity by embracing candidates for the various positions without looking at the party tickets they are flying,” Ms Taplelei said.

Bomet Central sub-county police Commander Musa Imamai said no complaint had been filed in his office by press time.