Maize farmers’ big losses after planting fake seeds

maize planting

Farmers plant maize at Koitoror village two months ago. Farmers from Bomet and Narok are counting huge losses after they were supplied with fake seeds.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Philemon Chelogo, who planted 43 acres of maize, is now staring at a loss of Sh600,000.
  • Bomet Agriculture Executive Kipchumba Toweett said the matter was being investigated.

Maize farmers from South Rift counties of Bomet and Narok are counting huge losses after they were supplied with suspect seeds that have failed to germinate, leading to crop failure.

