Magistrate caught in Bomet lodging with 17-year-old girl

A Migori-based magistrate has been arrested in Bomet County after being found in a lodging with an underage girl.

Police acted following a tip from members of the public.

The magistrate, whose name was not revealed, was seized on Friday morning at a guest house in Kaplong trading centre, Bomet County.

Police collected bedsheets and other evidence from the room, they said in a statement. The suspect and the 17-year-old girl were taken to Kapkatet Sub-County Hospital in Kericho County for medical examinations.

Bomet County Police Commander Susan Seronei said: "The suspect is being held at the Sotik Police Station and will be processed for arraignment."

The magistrate is said to have arrived at a bar in Kaplong and booked a room on Thursday at around 2pm. He was seen engaging in a drinking binge.