Knut politics plays out in fight for Bomet Senate seat

The contest to succeed Senator Christopher Langat has sucked in the teachers’ union as the fight for the 376,985 votes in the county intensifies.

The race has attracted three candidates: Nairobi-based lawyer Hillary Sigei who is flying Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag, Mr Enock Kemei on a Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) ticket, and Mr Weldon Korir, Amani National Congress (ANC) .

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s updated figures show that Sotik constituency leads with 86,681 registered voters, followed by Chepalungu (80,140), Konoin (75,115), Bomet Central (71,409) and Bomet East (63,640).

A number of factors including regional balancing, party affiliation and the role of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), whose officials have openly taken sides, are expected to influence the outcome of the poll.

Former Knut secretary-general and Orange Democratic Movement nominated MP Wilson Sossion and Dr Langat, who both lost in the UDA primaries, have thrown their weight behind Mr Kemei of CCM.

Endorsed Sigei

However, Knut officials led by first national vice-chairman Stanley Mutai, Bomet branch secretary Malel Lang’at, his Sotik counterpart Mathias Lang’at, Bomet branch assistant secretary Paul Sang’ and the treasurer Peter Rono have endorsed Mr Sigei of UDA.

The move by the officials is seen as a spillover of the long drawn fight at the union’s national level, with Mr Sossion, a former Knut secretary-general, shifting his support to Mr Kemei of CCM after losing to Mr Sigei in the UDA party primaries.

“We’re rallying teachers and voters to back Mr Sigei, who is the Knut lawyer and has proved beyond doubt that he has the people’s interests at heart. He’s the best candidate for the Senate position,” Mr Mutai told the Nation.

In the UDA party primaries, the union officials ganged up against Mr Sossion and supported Mr Sigei in what caused a lot of political heat during the nominations.

Tampering with nomination

The outgoing legislators, Dr Lang’at and Mr Sossion, have accused Mr Sigei and Governor Hillary Barchok of tampering with the nomination in their favour during the April 14 exercise.

But Prof Barchok and Mr Sigei have denied the claims and accused the two legislators of being disloyal to the party.

Mr Sigei garnered 77,500 votes in the UDA primaries against Dr Langat’s 65,006 while Mr Sossion got 45,371 votes, which translates to 187,877 votes in total.

Comparatively, 183,413 votes were cast in favour of two gubernatorial candidates in the primaries, with Governor Barchok getting 120,725 votes against his sole opponent Dr John Mosonik, former Mining and Petroleum chief administrative secretary.

“My opponents did not file any petition or protest to the UDA National Elections Board (NEB) over the alleged interference in the nomination exercise, for the simple reason that they did not have any evidence as there was no rigging at all. They simply accepted the results,” Mr Sigei said in an interview.

“I’m focused on delivering the seat for the people of Bomet. I beat the MP and the senator in the primaries and even with their combined efforts, I’ve confidence that voters will rally behind me in the General Election,” he said.

Conflict of interest

The lawyer said he will seek to unite the county leadership in order to deliver on the development agenda for voters’ benefit.

“Inability by the past leadership to expose the county to prospective investors has been a major impediment to development. It’s a matter that I’ll seek to rally my fellow leaders to address so as to create job opportunities for the people,” he said.

Mr Sigei, who is on the roll of advocates representing Bomet county government, said he will recuse himself from cases if elected to avoid any conflict of interest.

“I’ve only represented the county in challenging the implementation of sections of the Tea Act, 2020, where we obtained high court orders allowing direct export of tea to the benefit of farmers. I’ve not taken any other brief from the county government,” Mr Sigei said.

One-term affair

The Senate seat is increasingly becoming a one-term affair, with Prof Wilfred Lessan, the first office holder, having lost in the 2017 Jubilee party primaries, while his successor, Dr Langat, lost in the recent UDA primaries.

Both are former university lecturers.

“I’ve vied for the Senate position so as to represent the people... Cases of over-promising even when you can’t deliver won’t happen in my term. I don’t want to be a one-term senator,” Mr Sigei said.

Mr Kemei, the CCM candidate, who lost to Senator Langat in the Jubilee nominations in 2017, said that, if elected, he will enhance oversight to ensure that taxpayers’ money is properly used.

“Unfortunately, as it stands, the management of the health sector in the county has failed with perennial lack of drugs in hospitals, health centres and dispensaries while the money that was allocated to the sector has been diverted to other uses,” he said .

Budget lines

Mr Kemei said that the budget lines for departments, as approved by the county assemblies, should be adhered to.

“We’re faced with a situation where incomplete projects started by the first county administration have been abandoned and new ones started,” he said.

“In effect, taxpayers’ money is being wasted with the value of incomplete projects depreciating [before] the people benefit from them.”

South Rift residents, Mr Kemei said, have embraced the tenets of democracy and would elect leaders not on the basis of party euphoria but on ability to deliver.

Mr Korir, the ANC candidate, is making a second stab at the position after his unsuccessful run in the 2017 CCM party primaries.

The 30-year-old said it’s time for young people to lead. Both in the national and county governments, he noted, the Youth docket is run by ‘elderly people’.

“I want to address a myriad of problems affecting the youth, who don’t have jobs, are depressed economically with unemployment at an all-time high. We need to eradicate poverty through a sound policy framework,” Mr Korir said.

Resource allocation to counties, he added, should be targeted at creating cottage industries, value addition in agriculture and development of sports academies.

“I’ll endeavour to address issues relating to infrastructure development by pushing the national and county governments to allocate more resources to the sector along that of agriculture, co-operatives, education and health [in order] to spur economic growth and improve people’s livelihoods,” Mr Korir said.

‘Lost unfairly’

Dr Langat and Mr Sossion have declared they’ll campaign for Deputy President William Ruto, but not for UDA candidates.

“For the record, I will only back Dr Ruto for the presidency and CCM candidates in the county. I can’t legitimise rigging in the UDA primaries where I lost unfairly.

“I’m backing CCM party leader Isaac Ruto for the governor’s race and Mr Kemei for the Senate,” Dr Langat said.

Mr Sossion has followed suit, saying, UDA primaries were a sham, and he wouldn’t back any of the party’s candidates at the county level in the August 9 polls.

“As a principled leader, beyond party nominations, my singular duty shall be campaigning hard for Dr Ruto and the bottom-up economic model as earlier committed,” Mr Sossion tweeted on April 28.

“The biggest prize in the election is the presidency and that is where I will place my energy and efforts...” he wrote.

All the three candidates and their allies have hit the ground running in a bid to upstage each other and carry the day on election day.