Knut ghosts haunt Sossion in tight race for Senate seat

The push-and-pull between ODM nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) officials led by Secretary-General Collins Oyuu has spilled over to the Bomet senatorial campaigns.

The simmering row has raised the stakes in the race, two weeks to the April 14 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries that are expected to be hotly contested. Knut has publicly declared its support for Nairobi-based lawyer Hillary Sigei, who, alongside Mr Sossion and Senator Christopher Langat, are seeking UDA’s ticket.

Knut national first vice-chairman Stanley Mutai, Bomet branch executive secretary Malel Langat, his Sotik counterpart Mathias Langat, Treasurer Peter Rono and assistant secretary Paul Sang are backing Mr Sigei, saying, he is the best bet for the Bomet Senate seat.

Mr Sigei is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto and a partner in Nairobi-based Singoei, Murkomen and Sigei law firm.

“We’re offering our support to Mr Sigei, who is the Knut lawyer, because we have confidence in his leadership. We’re appealing to voters in Bomet County to back him in the party primaries and in the August 9 elections,” Mr Mutai said.

He added: “We know that one of our former officials [Mr Sossion] is also in the race, but he’s not [fit for the position] owing to the cantankerous nature of his leadership, which crippled the union, and his continued interference in Knut leadership and internal affairs.”

Mr Sigei appealed to voters’ support, saying, he’s the best candidate. “I’ll play my oversight role to ensure the national and county governments deliver on the devolution agenda,” he said.

He cited health, infrastructure, water provision and trade and investment as his focus.

‘Chickened out’

The position taken by Knut leaders is expected to generate a lot of interest among teachers in the region. Mr Sossion has been banking on the support of teachers in a region where he was once a Knut branch executive secretary.

Following his controversial ouster at the helm of the union, Mr Sossion has launched a scathing campaign against Mr Oyuu’s team, accusing them of siding with the government and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) at the expense of teachers.

“I’ll continue to fight for the rights of teachers in the national assembly. We’ve won many battles against the government in the past to the benefit of teachers,” Mr Sossion said recently.

In turn, Mr Oyuu’s team have accused Mr Sossion of meddling in the affairs of a union he allegedly brought down to its knees with membership reducing from 187,000 to 12,000 by the time of his exit and monthly membership dues from TSC declining to Sh13 million from Sh147 million.

“Mr Sossion no longer speaks for teachers after he chickened out of last years’ union elections. We have turned the page on union leadership and continue to gain the confidence of teachers across the country,” said Mr Oyuu.

Dr Langat, who is serving his second term as senator having succeeded Prof Wilfred Lessan, has expressed confidence of carrying the day in the nominations.

Mr Collins Kones of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) is banking on the youth to win the polls.