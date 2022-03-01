Governor Barchok to appear before Senate panel over stalled stadium

The Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investment Committee will summon Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok to explain why more money has not been allocated to complete a multimillion-shilling stadium.

Committee members were dissatisfied with the responses from Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich and Sports and Social Services executive Alice Kirui when the lawmakers toured the Bomet IAAF stadium on Monday.

Migori Senator Ochilo Ayacko, the chairman of the committee, said Dr Barchok will have to appear in the Senate to shed light on the project, into which the county has sunk more than Sh257 million.

“We are not impressed that Governor Barchok, who was notified in advance of the PAC tour of the county, decided to absent himself without a proper reason, well knowing that he is the one who takes responsibility over the expenditure of public funds and projects whose implementation are of interest to the Senate,” Dr Ayacko said.

The lawmakers declined to take on record the responses from deputy governor and the Sports executive, saying Dr Barchok will be summoned to the Senate to provide answers under oath.

The team also dropped their planned visit to Longisa County Referral Hospital after Dr Barchok skipped the tour and was not available to receive the delegation.

DG Rotich, who hosted the senators, said Dr Barchok was engaged elsewhere, infuriating the senators, who felt the county executive was not taking the PAC team seriously.

“This is a serious matter as a lot of public funds have been used to construct the stadium, yet part of it is wasting away for lack of completion. We do not take it for granted,” said Dr Ayacko at a press briefing when he led the team on a tour of the stadium.

Dr Ayacko said the deputy governor and the sports executive were unable to answer the lawmakers’ questions and Governor Barchok would be summoned to appear physically before the committee.

“The project has stalled for some time and the public is concerned that they are not using it for the purpose it was designed,” Dr Ayacko said.

“The value for money that the public expects has not been realised, with some parts going to waste. We will go back to Nairobi and have the governor summoned to explain in detail when the project will be ready for use.”

Mrs Kirui told the senators that Bomet University College was claiming part of the field and its administrators wanted to demolish some of the structures.

The contractor hired to complete the stadium in 2018 left the site, with the county failing to allocate more money for construction to continue.

The stadium was one of the flagship projects of Governor Isaac Ruto’s administration, but when the late governor Joyce Laboso succeeded him after the 2017 elections, the county was not keen on completing the project.

Dr Barchok took over as governor after Dr Laboso succumbed to cancer on July 29, 2019.

A structural audit of the facility in 2018 showed that some sections of the terraces did not meet the required construction standards and needed to be reinforced, while the main dais was to be remodelled.