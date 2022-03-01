Governor Barchok to appear before Senate panel over stalled stadium

Bomet Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich (left), listens as Senate Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Ochilo Ayacko and Senator Mercy Chebeni makes a point on February, 28, 2022 during a tour of Bomet IAAF stadium/ VITALIS KIMUTAI

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

The Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investment Committee will summon Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok to explain why more money has not been allocated to complete a multimillion-shilling stadium.

