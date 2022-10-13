Governor Barchok spells out development agenda as last term kicks off

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok will focus on implementing legacy projects in his second and last term in office.

Opening the third county assembly’s first session, Prof Barchok said his administration will enforce policies that will enable cooperative societies to embrace value addition and allow farmers to reap profits from their investments.

The areas of focus are tea, coffee, dairy, cereals and horticultural production.

The county government helped cooperative societies and private companies export tea to Iran last year.

An initial shipment of 84 metric tonnes of black tea to Iran was sold.

“We have distributed 50,000 tea seedlings to farmers in a bid to boost production of the cash crop in the region and enable farmers to have a steady source of income,” Prof Barchok said.

Coffee seedlings

The county has distributed 40,000 coffee seedlings under a subsidy fund in conjunction with the Commodities Fund of Kenya.

The programme has seen a rise in the number of acreage from 750 to 2,400.

Coffee farmers in the area supply their produce to Kipkelion District Cooperative Union (KDCU), which in February this year became the first cooperative in Kenya to export 134 metric tonnes to South Korea, which earned farmers Sh105 million.

The union, with a milling plant in Fort Ternan, Kipkelion West constituency Kericho County, brings together 9,852 farmers under 67 cooperative societies from coffee-growing belts in Bomet, Kericho and Nandi counties.

In effect, a kilogram of the produce was sold for an average of Sh116 compared with an average of Sh76 in the local market.

“My administration has distributed 630,000 tissue culture bananas, sweet potato vines and avocados to boost production, improve food security, diversify sources of income for farmers in the county and create job opportunities,” Prof Barchok said.

Avocado uptake

The uptake of avocados among farmers in the county has sharply increased, with Bomet East constituency taking the lead.

Brokers have invaded the region, supplying uncertified avocado seedlings.

However, Berur Cooperative Society is providing farmers with certified seedlings of the Hass variety whose fruits are in high demand in the international market.

Prof Barchok disclosed that the county had also distributed certified bean seeds to farmers under a subsidy programme.

The governor said the county expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with several provinces in Iran to supply processed tea, but the process has not been completed.

Milk, sweet potato processing

The county has jointly funded a milk processing plant in Chebunyo, Chepalungu constituency, to the tune of Sh45 million with World Vision that will benefit dairy farmers.

The milk is being supplied to 56,570 learners at Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres in the five constituencies – Bomet East, Bomet Central, Chepalungu, Konoin and Sotik.

The county has employed 1,200 ECDE teachers on permanent and pensionable terms at 571 centres.