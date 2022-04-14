Governor Barchok accuses rivals of circulating fake, pre-marked ballot papers.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has accused some aspirants of circulating fake and pre-marked ballot papers that caused chaos at some polling stations.

The fake papers, which he displayed at a press briefing, had the same serial numbers but did not have UDA watermark.

"They have gone to great lengths to mess up the nomination process but the party has sorted out the issue, complete with delivering extra ballot papers in the areas that were missing," he said.

He claimed that CCTV footage had captured some politicians and their supporters breaking into Tenwek Boys High School on Wednesday night and destroying ballot papers.

The school is the tallying centre for Bomet Central constituency, which was the most affected by the circulation of fake papers, destruction of ballot materials and delays in delivering them.

Prof Barchok claimed that some of the aspirants and their agents had been seen dishing out money at the Kapsimbiri and Kipsinge polling stations in Bomet East and Sotik constituencies, respectively.