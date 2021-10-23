Gambling machines
Gambling madness returns big time in South Rift

  • Gamblers in Bomet recover confiscated gambling machine from area chief destroy it and scrambled for hundreds of coins.
  • In another operation in Bomet town, several gambling machines were burnt down by administrators after operators were arrested.

When Bomet township location chief Reuben Ngetich and Nyumba Kumi security committee members mounted an operation in Keliot village to flush out operators of lotto machines, they were not prepared for the outcome.

