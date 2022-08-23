Former Sotik MP Anthony Kimetto is dead

Former Sotik MP Anthony Kipkosgei Kimetto is dead.

Mr Kimetto, or Sotet, died at Nairobi Hospital, where he was being treated for diabetes complications.

His son, outgoing Sotik MP Dominick Koskei, confirmed to the Nation that the family patriarch had passed on.

"It is true, Mzee has left us. He succumbed to an illness bravely borne on Monday while undergoing treatment," said Mr Koskei.

He said the family will issue a comprehensive statement and share funeral plans at a later date.

Mr Kimetto was a prominent farmer and landowner in Narok County who was a resident of Ndanai in Bomet County. He was previously chairman of the Nakuru-based Milling Corporation of Kenya. He had been in and out of hospital for more than 10 years.

He was also the father of Mr Peter Koskei, who unsuccessfully contested the Narok West constituency seat as an independent candidate but lost to incumbent MP Gabriel Tongoyo.

Mr Kimetto, who served three terms as MP of Sotik in Bomet County, lost in the 2007 General Election to former Home Affairs minister Lornah Chepkemoi Laboso.

His son Dominick Koskei succeeded Ms Laboso (who later became Bomet governor) as Sotik MP in 2017 but lost to former Nairobi provincial commissioner Francis Sigei of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in this year’s elections.

Mr Koskei defended his seat as an independent after losing in the UDA primaries on April 14 to Mr Sigei.

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto, former East African Cooperation Minister John Koech, Sotik MP -elect Francis Sigei, his Bomet East counterpart Richard Yegon and outgoing Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir are among those who send their condolences to the family.

"Mr Kimetto made tremendous contribution to the socio-economic and political development in the South Rift and especially the Kipsigis community during his time in politics," Mr Ruto said.

Mr Ruto said even after he retired from politics, the late Kimetto continued to guide the current crop of leaders on solving issues affecting the society.

"His invaluable contribution to development in Kericho and Bomet counties will be missed by all. He sacrificed his time and resources towards uplifting the poor and needy in society," Mr Koech said.

Mr Sigei said "We all looked up to him for advice on various issues and he was well versed with the Kipsigis cultural values and practices,"

Mr Yegon said "It is a sad day for the larger Kimetto family, Sotik residents and all of us as a community following the demise of the former MP,"