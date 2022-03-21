Exams did not leak - PS Jwan says

Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan has said no Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers have been leaked.

But he said some centre managers opened a second-session paper and exposed it to candidates and non-candidates before sitting time.

"We do not have cases of leakages in the KCSE exams. What we have are cases of unscrupulous principals opening the second examination paper before students sit for it. They take photos and share it with masterminds, but the government has in such cases acted swiftly and dealt with the issues" Dr Jwan said.

In some cases, he said, university students wrote the exams and sent the answers to the schools through mobile phones but the malpractice was caught and the suspects were arrested.

"I can tell you for sure that no examination paper is seen before it leaves the container. The exposure is at the examination centres. Adequate measures have been put in place to curb cheating,” he said.

Mobile phones have become the new tool of cheating and were prohibited in examination centres, with school principals the only people allowed to use the gadgets in schools.

"We have had cases of attempted cheating which have been dealt with and the government has increased surveillance in all the examination centres to curb malpractices," he said.

Dr Jwan spoke at the Bomet County headquarters, where he oversaw the opening of a container and the distribution of the biology and maths papers to schools in the region.

On Friday, two teachers and a laboratory technician were arrested at Kapkebur Secondary School in Kericho County and three mobile phones confiscated in an alleged attempt to cheat in the exams.

A police officer is claimed to have caught the three suspects using a mobile phone with four students during a chemistry practical examination.