Chepalungu MP claims CCM primaries skewed to favour rival

Chepalungu Member of Parliament Gideon Koskei has claimed irregularities have marred the ongoing nominations of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

Mr Koskei claimed that the process was skewed in favour of his main rival, Mr Victor Koech, whom he beat five years ago in the fight for the CCM ticket.

"There is a serious shortage of ballot papers in polling stations in my strongholds in what will definitely affect the outcome of the poll while those in my opponent's backyard have been supplied with enough documents," said Mr Koskei in a statement.

He claimed that the party leadership and the national election board chairman, Mr Francis Tonui, had not responded to calls address the issues raised.

"The anomalies only affect the parliamentary nomination while the civic ones have not had any issues. It is a sure way of ensuring the candidate they want is installed," said Mr Koskei.

Lost faith in process

Mr Koskei said he had lost faith in the process and would make his next course of action known in due course.

On the other hand, Mr Koech, an electrical engineer, said the nomination was free and fair.

"I am confident that I will deliver the CCM ticket and eventually win the seat on August, 9," said Mr Koech.

He was speaking at Kimaiya Primary School where he cast his vote.

Mr Koech said the residents of Chepalungu constituency were yearning for a change of guard in leadership and equity in distribution of resourcess.

Dr Ann Koskei another candidate for the party ticket was unavailable for a comment by press time.