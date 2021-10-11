Bomet police hunt for driver of car that rolled while ferrying bhang

Police in Bomet County have impounded a vehicle that rolled while transporting six bags of bhang along the Kisii-Narok-Narok highway.

The driver of the Toyota Passo, KCZ 197J, escaped after it was involved in an accident in Sachangwan, Bomet Central Constituency on Monday morning.

“Police were alerted by members of the public of an incident in which a vehicle carrying cannabis sativa had hit a bump and rolled repeatedly landing in a ditch around 5am,” said Bomet Central Sub-County Police Commander Musa Imamai.

Mr Imamai said the vehicle, which was extensively damaged, was towed with the outlawed substance to Bomet Police Station where it has been impounded.

The vehicle had its roof ripped off, glass shattered and the bonnet damaged as a result of the accident.

Police suspect the illegal stuff was destined for Nairobi from Nyanza region.

Looking for car owner

“Our officers are looking for the owner of the vehicle, the driver and a passenger believed to have been on board at the time the accident occurred,” Mr Imamai told journalists at a briefing in his office.

He revealed that the suspects, according to eyewitnesses, had sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by good Samaritans.

But a search for the suspects in local health facilities did not yield positive results.

It is believed that they were taken to a neighbouring county for treatment so as to avoid arrest by police.

The illegal substance is said to be sourced from a neighbouring country before it finds its way to markets in Kisii, Bomet, Narok, Nakuru, Kericho and Nairobi.

Transportation of bhang both in small and large quantities using sleek vehicles through the Kisii-Bomet-Narok-Nairobi road and Kisii-Kericho-Nakuru-Nairobi route to avoid detection by the police has lately become the norm.