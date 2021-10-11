Bomet police hunt for driver of car that rolled while ferrying bhang

The car that rolled with bhang

The car that rolled along the Kisii-Narok-Narok highway on October 11, 2021 while transporting six bags of bhang. Its occupants escaped with injuries.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Police in Bomet County have impounded a vehicle that rolled while transporting six bags of bhang along the Kisii-Narok-Narok highway.

