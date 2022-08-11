Brighton Yegon breaks one-term jinx to retain Konoin MP seat

Konoin MP Brighton Yegon has broken a jinx in the constituency, becoming the first to win two consecutive terms.

Mr Yegon, who ran under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), also made history as the only MP to be re-elected in Bomet County in this year’s General Election.

He garnered 43,137 votes against the 14,053 of his archrival and former MP Sammy Koech, who ran as an independent after losing in the UDA primaries. The youthful Faith Chepkirui (ODM) had 740 votes and Edmond Cheruiyot (independent) 601.

“The constituency has 75,115 registered voters with 58,760 turning out for the General Election, representing 78.23 per cent,” the IEBC county returning officer Isaac Ruto announced at the Boito Secondary School hall on Thursday morning.

Mr Yegon was the only legislator who survived UDA nominations in Bomet on April 14, beating 10 candidates, including Mr Koech.

“I am delighted that voters in the constituency have backed me for a second consecutive term in office, breaking the jinx that … affected former MPs for over 30 years. This is an historic feat which I share with the constituents,” Mr Yegon said after being declared winner.

The MP is an information science graduate from Moi University and has a master's degree in information science systems from Kenyatta University. He has enrolled for a doctorate in information science at Kisii University. He worked at Methodist University as a registrar and an assistant lecturer before joining politics.

He said he was re-elected because of his sound development track record in the last five years, saying the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was properly managed.

“Under my leadership, public participation in management of CDF funds was mainstreamed, with residents identifying projects to be funded through a public participation process. Students were previously awarded Sh1,500 [in bursaries] but I raised the allocation to a minimum of Sh5,000,” he told the Nation in an interview.

He said CDF money was also used to upgrade infrastructure in schools and build new schools, while rural electrification was rolled out with the help of the Rural Electrification Authority, World Bank and African Development Bank.

Konoin Member of Parliament Brighton Yegon (UDA) receiving a certificate from Mr Isaac Ruto (right), the IEBC returning officer on August 11, 2022 after being declared winner in this year's general election Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

“In the last five years, 57 kilometres of roads have been upgraded to bitumen standards in order to enable farmers to deliver their fresh farm produce to markets in good time,” Mr Yegon stated.

The MP said the setting up of the Koiwa Technical Training Institute had created opportunities for young people to acquire skills for the informal sector.

Ms Chepkirui and Mr Yegon were the only candidates who turned up at the constituency tallying centre when results were announced.

“I have run a good race as an underdog with no resources at my disposal to mount a campaign like my competitors. I am grateful to the voters who voted for me and I want to appeal to those who were on the other side that I will be back in the future to seek their blessings and support,” said Ms Chepkirui, a 23-year-old university graduate.

Mr Nathaniel Chebelion, a former Knut chairman in Kericho County and civic leader and teacher, was the constituency’s first MP in 1988 before he fell out with Kanu leaders and was suspended.

Mr John Terer, a former teacher, succeeded Mr Chebelion as MP, before the latter made a comeback in 1992. He lost the seat to Raphael Kiprono Kitur, a businessman and politician in 1997.

Mr Sammy Cheruiyot Koech, a former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) employee, succeeded Mr Kitur in 2002 but was beaten by former university lecturer Dr Julius Kones in 2007. Mr Koech made a comeback in 2013 before being trounced in Jubilee primaries in 2017 by Mr Yegon.

Two other MPs – Mr Ronald Tonui (Bomet Central) and Mrs Beatrice Kones – have announced that they will retire from politics after the elections, when new leaders are sworn in.

Mr Dominick Koskei, the outgoing Sotik MP, is the only other legislator who was defending his seat, having quit UDA to run as an independent. He had lost to Mr Francis Sigei, a former Nairobi provincial commissioner, in the primaries held on April 14.

Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei (CCM) was also defeated in the party’s primaries by electrical engineer Victor Koech in the party primaries, a fate that also befell Senator Christopher Langat, Woman Representative Joyce Korir and nominated MP Wilson Sossion.