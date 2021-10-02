Bomet woman killed, body dumped near her parents’ home

​A woman was found murdered in an incident that left villagers in Bomet County in shock.

Kipreres Sub-Location Assistant Chief Robert Katam said the body of the 28-year-old woman from Sugumerka village was dumped a few metres from her parents’ home on Friday night.

"We suspect the woman was attacked and murdered elsewhere and her body later dumped near her parents’ home,” said Mr Katam.

The woman’s husband was found lying unconscious in his home before he was rushed to Longisa County Referral Hospital in critical condition on Saturday morning.

Relatives suspected that the man could have attempted to take his life after attacking his wife.

They said the couple’s relationship had deteriorated, forcing the woman to flee to her parents’ home.

A relative told the Nation.Africa that the two had disagreed over a loan from a microfinance institution at Mulot trading centre. Bomet East Sub County Police Commander Francis Gikeri said investigations into the incident had commenced.