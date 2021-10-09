Bomet to export 200 metric tons of tea to Iran every month

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok at the county headquarters on October 7, 2021 where he announced that cooperative societies and private tea factories in the county had signed a deal to export 200 metric tons of Black CTC tea to Iran.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Farmers, through their cooperative societies and private factories, clinched a deal in Iran to export 200 metric tons of tea per month in what was facilitated by the county government of Bomet.

