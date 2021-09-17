Bomet security team grills Catholic cleric

Bomet East security officials on Friday summoned Father Ambrose Kimutai.

Father Kimutai, who is in charge of Tegat parish, was grilled over planned activities at his church on Sunday, a source, who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press, told the Nation.

Bishop (Col Retired) Alfred Rotich, who is in charge of the Kericho Catholic Diocese, was to visit the Tegat church on Sunday, but the visit has since been cancelled.

“I have been summoned by the security committee because of a planned Sunday mass. We have been told that the service can not proceed because of the Covid-19 containment measures put in place by the government,” Father Kimutai said.

By press time, Fr Kimutai was being grilled by a team chaired by Bomet East sub-county deputy county commissioner Joash Abongo and sub-county police commander Francis Gikeri.

Speaking to journalists at the Bomet East sub-county administration offices in Longisa, the outspoken cleric said he had earlier been told that the Sunday mass will only be allowed to proceed with 100 people in attendance.

A member of the security committee confided to the Nation that the mass was cancelled after it emerged that politicians from the region would be in attendance.

“We are trying to avoid a situation where the service will be turned into a political platform by the various leaders expected to attend,” said the source.

Last week, the head of Anglican Church in Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit made an unprecedented move by barring politicians including ODM party leader Raila Odinga and his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi from addressing worshipers in Butere.