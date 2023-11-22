Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok fails to explain Sh204m pending bills

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok was yesterday hard-pressed to explain how the county’s pending bills were inflated by more than Sh204 million.

The governor was also taken to task over more than Sh1 billion worth of stalled projects in the county government and irregular engagement of casual employees to the tune of Sh53 million.

The malpractices are contained in a report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu for the financial year ended June 2021.

According to the report, the county government declared its pending bills as of June 2021 to be Sh842.39 million, but it could only support outstanding bills worth Sh637.43 million, leaving Sh204.95 million unsupported.

Appearing before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, Prof Barchok could not explain how the Sh842.39 million figure was arrived at. He blamed false claims and manufactured documents for the overstated figure, saying they are currently verifying the claims. But he had earlier said the figure was “a wrong capture“It was a wrong capture”.

Finance executive Andrew Sigei, however, defended the figure saying it was not inflated “to the best of my knowledge”. But his chief finance officer Erick Chepkwony said the variance was as a result of pending commitments worth Sh201 million that had not been captured in the audit response.

“The true position as per our schedule is that the pending bills are Sh637.4 million. We made an amendment to the statement to exclude the pending commitments,” said Mr Chepkwony.

“Does the variances alarm you or is this the way things operate in Bomet? In many cases, such gross exaggeration of pending bills is deliberate and cannot be taken as an arithmetic error,” said Mr Kajwang’.

The senator said there must be some sanctions for individuals involved in the mess, either by their professional body or relevant investigating agencies.

“These are things that make you look bad and people start thinking of you as a thief. Article 10 of the constitution is very clear on the accuracy of documents,” said Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

On stalled projects, the Sh532 million Chebang’ang water supply project and Sh257.4 Bomet Stadium stuck out. The water project was a joint-venture with the Kenya Red Cross Society signed in 2018 to run for a period of five years. However, even after the county spending Sh96 million on the project, a physical inspection revealed that it was yet to be completed and contractor had abandoned the site.

Further, the report said the memorandum of understanding, tender documents, contract documents and expenditure summaries were not provided for audit.

Regarding the stalled construction of Bomet Stadium, Ms Gathungu fingered the county for spending Sh14 million on a project that was being put up on land belonging to Bomet University College.

The county entered into a contract with a local company in 2018 for the construction of the stadium over three years. However, as of June 30, 2021, only 4.5 per cent of the work had been done, before the court stopped the works over the disputed land.

Prof Barchok told the committee that the county has bought land elsewhere for a new stadium.

“This is a project that has consumed public resources and is now condemned. How will we justify the resources that have gone into this project which we know will not proceed beyond where it is now?” asked Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei.

The report flagged the county for spending Sh53 million on casual workers without supporting documents like payment vouchers and schedules, terms and conditions of service and the nature of work. Further, Sh3 million was paid to some 27 casual employees engaged continuously since the Covid-19 period.

“You (governor) have 14 days to have a meeting with auditors to demonstrate how the expenditure was done, failure to which we will reach the conclusion that Sh53 million was stolen from Bomet people,” said Mr Kajwang’.

Prof Barchok also came under fire for what the senators termed shoddy financial documents, with some not signed or paginated and not responding to audit queries. Mr Kajwang’ termed the documents a sign of dereliction of duty.

“It beats logic how these documents were prepared by two CPAs,” he said.

“The documents do not relate in any way to issues before us. This is total rubbish,” added Senator Sigei.

The committee threatened to declare Mr Sigei, the finance executive, unfit to hold public office over the poor documentation.