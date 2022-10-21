Bomet Governor Barchok to sack 3,000 workers on contract

The county government of Bomet will sack more than 3,000 workers who have been serving on a contract basis

Some of the employees have been serving for the last 10 years and were employed by the previous two regimes of Isaac Ruto and Dr Joyce Laboso.

According to the notice, the workers' services will be terminated on December 31.

Mr Simon Sang, the acting Director of Human Resource said the positions will be advertised.

"We encourage the affected workers to re-apply when we advertise the vacant positions," said Mr Sang.

Mr Roba Duba, the Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) General Secretary accused the devolved unit of sacking the workers without following labour laws.

"This is blatantly in violation of the Employment Act 2007, the constitution of Kenya 2010, and International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions," said Mr Duba.

Governor Hilary Barchok had earlier warned the employees that they will be dismissed from service.





"The move is not negotiable," Prof Barchok told the employees after he was sworn in adding, "those who did not support my bid for a second term in office will not be retained in service and should resign or face the sack."

"I will not be comfortable retaining on the payroll any officer who sabotaged my government. That I have to be honest with you. You will receive a one-month notice to avoid any legal backlash, then release you from service," Prof Barchok announced.

"I am a good person, but I can be very bad. Some of you are still in denial that I am in charge. I'm sounding a warning to you that things will not be the same again," Prof Barchok told the more than 5,000 employees at the Bomet stadium.

The governor said some of the employees who were hired by the Public Service Board were "not off the hook yet.

"For those employed on permanent terms and have pending disciplinary cases, I want to assure you that we will fast-track the cases through the normal channels so that they can be released to avoid any legal backlash," he said.

He added: "I want to assure you here that those officers will be relieved of their duties. There is no doubt about it," Prof Barchok said.

The county boss said the departments of Medical Services and Public Health, Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives development were mismanaged.

"Lack of drugs in hospitals, absenteeism among medics, and general breakdown of services in the facilities will no longer be tolerated," said Prof Barchok.

The governor alleged that some of the officers in the agriculture department reported to work and then disappeared, claiming to be visiting farmers to offer extension service.