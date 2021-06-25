Bomet farmers begin exporting tea directly to Iran

Jafar Barmaki, Bomet tea

Iranian Ambassador to Kenya Jafar Barmaki (left) and Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok flag off 84 tons of tea to Iran at the county headquarters on June, 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Small scale tea farmers in Bomet County will now directly export their produce to Iran without going through the Mombasa Auction which is a requirement in the Tea Act, 2020.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Five Kisumu chiefs arrested over illegal roadblock

  2. Bomet farmers begin exporting tea directly to Iran

  3. Lake region businesses start feeling pinch of revised curfew hours

  4. Governor Wambora reshuffles chief officers

  5. County launches telemedicine initiative for cancer treatment

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.