Mr Stanley Mutai
Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Bomet

Prime

No one to bury Covid-19 dead? Bomet emergency worker can help

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

When patients succumbed to Covid-19 and everyone, including their relatives, refused to handle or bury them, villagers in Bomet County often turned to one man.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.