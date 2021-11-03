Mr Kibet Tonui

Mr Kibet Tonui, a disaster management officer in Bomet County. 

| Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Bomet diver Kibet Tonui wins scholarship after ‘Nation’ story

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Beaming with joy, Kibet Tonui wrings his hands involuntarily as we sit down for an interview.

