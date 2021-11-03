Bomet diver Kibet Tonui wins scholarship after ‘Nation’ story

Beaming with joy, Kibet Tonui wrings his hands involuntarily as we sit down for an interview.

Dressed in a blue suit, a white striped shirt and shiny black shoes, the 31-year-old disaster management officer in Bomet County seems lost for words after receiving a full scholarship to study for a master’s degree in the Netherlands.

Mr Tonui secured the scholarship at Erasmus University Rotterdam after the ‘Nation’ published a feature on the unique role of the much sought-after Bomet divers.

Mr Tonui is pursuing a Master of Science degree in Urban Management and Development.

The holder of a bachelor’s degree in disaster management and sustainable development from Masinde Muliro University started his education in Holland in September.

He hopes to gain more knowledge and return home to offer services to fellow citizens.

“I am grateful to God for this opportunity, to ‘Nation’ for highlighting the service to the community offered by divers in Bomet County and to Erasmus University for opening doors to me to pursue higher education,” Mr Tonui said in an interview.

The resident of Ngererit village in Konoin constituency said he did not imagine he would fly out for further education under a fully paid programme whose cost he would otherwise not have been able to afford on his own.

From left: Bomet County staff on September, 16, 2021 when they bade farewell to Mr Tonui. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Major exposure

“The ‘Nation’ article was a major fallback for me when filling out the application form as it gave us as a department major exposure and great feedback from various stakeholders, both locally and abroad,” he said.

The university picked an officer from the department for the scholarship based on information in the article, and it so happened that Mr Tonui was the most qualified because of his training. Majority of the divers do not have university degrees.

Though he is not a diver, he has been a key plank in co-ordinating the functions of the department and policy formulation.

Mr Tonui, who was hired by the county in 2015 and previously worked as a volunteer with the Kenya Forest Service, called on divers to upgrade their skills, take short education courses, and apply for scholarships to pursue higher education.

The Bomet divers comprise Gideon Ngotwa, 25, Leonard Langat, 33, Gideon Siele, 34, and Nicholas Sigei, 36, who work under Mr Tonui. Stanley Mutai is a disaster officer and Augustine Korir is the director of the disaster management department.

Bomet divers

Apart from the Kenya Navy, the Bomet divers are the most sought-after in the Rift Valley counties of Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Narok and Kericho, as well as in the Nyanza counties of Nyamira, Siaya and Kisii, to rescue drowning people or retrieve bodies from rivers and lakes.

One diver is deployed in each of the five sub-counties of Bomet East, Bomet Central, Konoin, Sotik and Chepalungu.

“The county has acquired oxygen tanks, lace weights, buoyancy compensator devices, diving shoes, diving suits, life jackets, life rings, underwater masks and diving gloves, among other equipment to make the work of the divers easier,” said Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok.

Mr Korir, the director of disaster management, said his department is the best-equipped in the region.

Apart from dams, the team has retrieved bodies from the Mara, Nyangores, Amalo, Kipsonoi, Itare, Chepkulo and Chemosit rivers since 2014 when they were hired on contract.